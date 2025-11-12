Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Addresses Hunter Greene Trade Rumors

Major League Baseball's General Managers' meetings were held this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the meetings, Reds General Manager Brad Meador and President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to reporters.

They were asked about the elephant in the room. Are the Reds considering trading Hunter Greene?

It doesn't sound like it.

“That’s a hard one to actually say, ‘Hey, we’re actually going to do that,'' Krall to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "A guy who has a chance to be an ace of your staff.”

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts over 19 starts and 107 2/3 innings in 2025.

The right-hander had multiple stints on the injured list last season due to a sustained a right groin strain. After returning, he re-aggravated it again and went back on the injured list for a second time.

He returned after the All-Star break and was the Game One starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series. He gave up five runs on six hits over three innings.

Despite the trade rumors, it seems silly to trade Greene. He is on a team-friendly deal and under team control through the 2029 season. The reports continue to say that the Reds will listen to offers, but it feels more and more unlikely that he actually gets dealt.

