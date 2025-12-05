Reds Reveal New Jersey Numbers for Two Players in 2026
Noelvi Marte and Luis Mey will be swapping jersey numbers for the 2026 season. Marte has worn the number 16 since his debut in August 2023. He will be changing to the number 4. Luis Mey will be switching from 62 to 47.
Marte had a great season in 2025, a stark contrast to the season prior. Coming off of a season that saw an 80-game suspension, .549 OPS, and a negative 1.8 WAR, there was concern about his future with the team. He began 2025 in Triple-A and performed well enough to get promoted in mid-April. He had a six-hit game on Easter Sunday in Baltimore that included a grand slam and seven RBIs. Marte made the switch from third base to right field after the Reds acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline, and he excelled there defensively. He had multiple outfield assists and a season-saving catch, robbing a home run against the Pirates in September.
Luis Mey made his MLB debut in May 2025. The flame-thrower finished his rookie season 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, and 17 walks. Command has been a concern for the 24-year-old. His fastball is electric, reaching well into triple digits. Mey has back-of-the-bullpen stuff that could translate into a closer role later in his career.
Some notable Reds to wear the number 4 include Santiago Espinal, Shogo Akiyama, and Brandon Phillips. Notable Reds to wear 47 include Frankie Montas, Sal Romano, John Lamb, and Johnny Cueto.
