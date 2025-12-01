Cincinnati Reds Cancel Popular Fan Event Ahead of 2026 Season

The popular fan event, known as the Reds Caravan, has been canceled this offseason.

The Reds issued a statement on their website regarding this.

"Fans, due to the unique timing of Redsfest, which is scheduled for January 16-17, 2026 at the Cincinnati Convention Center, the Reds Caravan will not take place this offseason. We look forward to returning the Reds Caravan to visit with fans throughout Reds Country in future years!"

The Reds Caravan is a free, annual event that travels to cities across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. It gives fans the chance to meet current players and coaches, as well as former players and coaches.

In January of 2025, the Caravan visited Dayton, Ohio, Lima, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Wilmington, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Bloomington, Indiana, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, Huntington, West Virginia, and Hamilton, Ohio.

It's the third time in the last six years that the event has been canceled.

You can see the team's complete statement here.

