The Cincinnati Reds are expected to be busy this offseason. While rumors persist that they could sign Kyle Schwarber, there’s still a good chance that doesn’t happen, leaving them to look for their biggest upgrade through trade.

ESPN recently listed the most desirable trade candidates in MLB and listed the Reds among the best suitors for three outfielders. Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, and Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. all had the Reds as a team they would make sense for.

Duran should be the clear top target in this bunch.

He will be 29 this coming season, but has three years of team control left. Duran has a career 114 OPS+. He did see a fifty-point decrease in slugging percentage from 2024 to 2025, but he would be the best outfielder the Reds have had in a long time.

Buxton is an amazing player, but has always dealt with persistent durability issues. Last year, he played in 126 games. That is the second-highest total of his career. He has played in over 100 games for two straight seasons, but that comes after a streak of six consecutive years with 92 games or fewer. He has three years left on his contract at just over $15 million per year.

Robert Jr. is an oft-rumored trade target for Cincinnati, who has not one but TWO down years in a row. After playing 145 games, making an All-Star appearance, and winning a Silver Slugger award in 2023, he has endured two years of sub-90 OPS+ seasons. He’s also about to make $20 million next year. On top of that, all reports of what the White Sox are looking for in return are ridiculously expensive.

Given their performances and how much they would all cost, Duran is the best of this bunch. He would be the best upgrade to the outfield that the Reds could land through trade.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



