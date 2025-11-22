Two Reds Sluggers to Participate in Celebrity Home Run Derby

The stars will be out in Miami on December 6, 2025. This year's La Gente Del Barrio Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game. Two key players from the Cincinnati Reds will be there, participating in the Home Run Derby.

Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte will be participating in the Home Run Derby, alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Junior Caminero, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Oneil Cruz, Teoscar Hernandez, José Ramírez, and Ketel Marte.

Le Gente Del Barrio translates to The People of the Neighborhood. The event aims to blend music, baseball, and Latin culture in an all-day event. Proceeds from the event will go to various Latin charities, including the La Gente del Barrio Foundation, the VG27 Foundation, and various youth groups across the United States and Latin America.

A question some may have is in concern to Elly De La Cruz's health. The Reds' President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, announced that he had been playing with a partially torn quadriceps muscle from the end of July onward, and his numbers really show that may have been the case, given his severe lack of power for the remainder of the season.

"He has been rehabbing, he was at the ballpark today," Krall said on the Reds Hot Stove League. "He has been rehabbing this whole offseason."

By December 6, it will have been more than two months since the Reds played their final game of the season. And if we take Nick Krall at his word regarding Elly’s post-season rehab, that also means roughly two full months of recovery. It looks as if he will be 100 percent going into the event and going into Spring Training in just a few short months.

One other strange bit of information, Noelvi Marte is on the Gigantes del Cibao Winter League team and has yet to participate, with no date being announced for when he will join the team.

The event takes place in LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Celebrity Softball Game is scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET, and the Home Run Derby will take place afterwards at 4 p.m. ET. The event will not be publicly televised.

You can find out more information about the celebrity and musical guests below.

#Reds SS Elly De La Cruz and OF Noelvi Marte to participate in La Gente Del Barrio HR Derby on December 6th at loanDepot Park in Miami https://t.co/FACPCzBnY8 — Gingersaurus Rex (@HeyGingersaurus) November 22, 2025

