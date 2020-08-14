Grandview Alum Greg Bird Given Release by Rangers prior to Coors Field Match With Rockies

Once considered the long-term answer to the Yankees needs at first base, Grandview High alum Greg Bird has been sidelined over the last five years by assorted injuries. He signed with the Rangers in the off-season, but after an ankle injury that sidelined him this year, he requested release, and the Rockies obliged Friday.

While the Rangers were playing the Rockies in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field, Bird was considering his options.

A fifth-round draft choice in 2011 by the Yankees, who gave him a $1.1 million signing bonus to bypass a scholarship to Arkansas, Bird arrived in the big leagues in mid-August 2015, and helped the Yankees to the post-season.

His, career, has taken strange turns ever since, starting with missing the entire 2016 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. From 2017 through 2019 he appeared in only 140 games.

On May 2 in 2017, he went on the injured list with an ankle injury that resulted in surgery. He was sidelined the rest of the season. He underwent a second ankle surgery int he spring of 2018, appearing in 82 games, and then was limited to 10 games a year ago before the Yankees let him go.

In addition to severing ties with Bird, the Rangers placed catcher Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day injured list, and recalled right-handed pitcher Juan Nicasio, who originally signed with the Rockies and made his big-league debut in Colorado, and catcher Jose Trevino.

Chirinos was unavailable for the final two games of the Mariners series earlier this week due to the ankle injury, which has been diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprain, as he last played on Monday vs. Seattle. The club’s Opening Day catcher has batted .129 with no home runs and 2 RBI in 11 games/10 starts for Texas this season. The earliest he would be eligible to return is August 21.

Trevino will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season, as he went 1-for-4 with an RBI in 2 games/one start during his first stint from Opening Day to August 5. Since he was optioned to the Alternate Training Site following the club’s game on August 5, Trevino has been permitted to remain with the Major League club as the taxi squad catcher. Trevino’s last game with the Rangers was July 29 vs. Arizona. He has played in 45 MLB games with Texas over the past three seasons, making his big league debut against the Rockies in 2018.

Nicasio has been with the Rangers Alternate Site squad since July 19, and last pitched in a live batting practice session on Monday (26 pitches). Nicasio made 4 appearances for the Rangers in Summer Camp, posting a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) and also had 3 outings in Spring Training before the shutdown (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER).

He had been on an Opening Day roster for eight straight seasons from 2012-19, and has 362 MLB appearances over a nine-year career with Colorado (2011-14), Los Angeles-NL (2015), Pittsburgh (2016-17), Philadelphia (2017, 2019), St. Louis (2017), and Seattle (2018).