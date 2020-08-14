SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Grandview Alum Greg Bird Given Release by Rangers prior to Coors Field Match With Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

Once considered the long-term answer to the Yankees needs at first base, Grandview High alum Greg Bird has been sidelined over the last five years by assorted injuries. He signed with the Rangers in the off-season, but after an ankle injury that sidelined him this year, he requested release, and the Rockies obliged Friday.

While the Rangers were playing the Rockies in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field, Bird was considering his options.

A fifth-round draft choice in 2011 by the Yankees, who gave him a $1.1 million signing bonus to bypass a scholarship to Arkansas, Bird arrived in the big leagues in mid-August 2015, and helped the Yankees to the post-season.

His, career, has taken strange turns ever since, starting with missing the entire 2016 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. From 2017 through 2019 he appeared in only 140 games.

On May 2 in 2017, he went on the injured list with an ankle injury that resulted in surgery. He was sidelined the rest of the season. He underwent a second ankle surgery int he spring of 2018, appearing in 82 games, and then was limited to 10 games a year ago before the Yankees let him go.

bird

In addition to severing ties with Bird, the Rangers placed catcher Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day injured list, and recalled right-handed pitcher Juan Nicasio, who originally signed with the Rockies and made his big-league debut in Colorado, and catcher Jose Trevino.

Chirinos was unavailable for the final two games of the Mariners series earlier this week due to the ankle injury, which has been diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprain, as he last played on Monday vs. Seattle. The club’s Opening Day catcher has batted .129 with no home runs and 2 RBI in 11 games/10 starts for Texas this season. The earliest he would be eligible to return is August 21.

Trevino will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season, as he went 1-for-4 with an RBI in 2 games/one start during his first stint from Opening Day to August 5. Since he was optioned to the Alternate Training Site following the club’s game on August 5, Trevino has been permitted to remain with the Major League club as the taxi squad catcher. Trevino’s last game with the Rangers was July 29 vs. Arizona. He has played in 45 MLB games with Texas over the past three seasons, making his big league debut against the Rockies in 2018.

Nicasio  has been with the Rangers  Alternate Site squad since July 19, and last pitched in a live batting practice session on Monday (26 pitches). Nicasio made 4 appearances for the Rangers in Summer Camp, posting a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) and also had 3 outings in Spring Training before the shutdown (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER). 

He had been on an Opening Day roster for eight straight seasons from 2012-19, and has 362 MLB appearances over a nine-year career with Colorado (2011-14), Los Angeles-NL (2015), Pittsburgh (2016-17), Philadelphia (2017, 2019), St. Louis (2017), and Seattle (2018).

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Castellani's Time Has Come; Right-hander Replaces Injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in Rockies Rotation

Former 2nd-round draft pick gets the nod to fill rotation void over Jeff Hoffman, who will remain in bullpen role

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc. Breaks Down Key Stats Rockies, Rangers

Nolan Arenado has come to life at the plate, and has put himself in an elite level of power

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Expansion Cousin Rockies/Marlins Tied for No. 2 Slot in NL

Rockies maintain slight edge on Dodgers for NL West No. 1 slot; Padres alsoin running for one of eight NL slots

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Deal Tinoco to Marlins; Gain Roster Flexibility

Rockies look to create flexbility with roster, add right-hander Chad Smith from Marlins for Tinoco

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black Remains a Believer in Bullpen; McMahon Took Advantage of Green Light

Listen In to the post-game interviews of Bud Black, Antonio Senzatlea (starts at 7:23) nd Ryan McMahon (starts at 21:00).

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tracy Ringolsby and Emma Baccellieri of SI Discuss What's Next for Rob Manfred

Manfred has to keep an eye on a repeat of the mess with the Marlins and Cardinals, but he also has to remember his product is the players

Tracy Ringolsby

by

bennyheis

Listen In: SI's Tom Verducci On the Remake of Aaron Judge

Yankee slugger Aaron Judge has taken a more aggressive approach at the plate.

Tracy Ringolsby

Nine Years Later, Daniel Bard is a Strike-Throwing Machine

Rockies signed him to a minor-league contract during the spring but the more than saw Daniel Bard the more they realized he no longer was wild on the mound

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Catching Nation Off Guard With Quality Rotation

Rockies rotation may be young but it is not inexperienced which shows in success rotation has helped team provide

Tracy Ringolsby

Wednesday 4x4: Blackmon Keeps on Hitting

Blackmon has joined elite group with his 15-game hitting streak; multi hit efforts in 12 of the 15

Tracy Ringolsby