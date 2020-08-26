SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

Sam Amico

The NBA playoffs inside the Orlando bubble averaged 1.875 million viewers for the first week, down 20 percent from last season, per data from RealGM and ShowBuzz Daily.

Industry insiders mostly chalk up the decline in viewership to the abnormal season, with games being played in August and often during the daytime hours, when television viewership is generally down across the board.

That said, SportsBusiness Daily reported in February that ratings for regular-season games had declined by 12 percent since the end of the 2018-19 season. That was during the NBA's normal calendar year and prior to the league suspending play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewership data collected by ShowBuzz consisted of playoff games televised on ABC, ESPN and TNT from the week of Aug. 17-23. Games broadcast on NBA TV were not included in the data. 

Ratings were down 28 percent for the 18-49 demographic for the first week of the playoffs, the data revealed. But again, these numbers align with television ratings overall, which are reportedly down 19 percent from this time last year.

The NBA's national television contract expires soon, and at $2.6 billion, remains the league's largest stream of revenue. Lower ratings could impact the league's bargaining position when it's time to negotiate another TV deal.

Overall, the NBA has remained steady compared to other sports programming, and on par with MLB, but will have to go head-to-head with the mammoth NFL in less than a month.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaMelo expected to sign with Puma, spurning Big Baller Brand

Youngest Ball brother apparently nearing shoe and apparel deal with company other than one founded by father.

Sam Amico

Hawks, Knicks, Suns expected to make a run at Wizards' Bertans

Washington small forward coming off a career season, drawing lots of interest as he enters free agency.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons Hornets should dream big about Wiseman

Charlotte could end up with the chance to draft James Wiseman at No. 3, and that may be a really good thing.

Danny Thompson

Pacers make surprising decision to fire McMillan as coach

Indiana decides to move on from veteran leader following second first-round playoff sweep in two years.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Cavs and their many options with fifth overall pick

What will the Cavs do? Curse the pick? Keep the pick? Trade the pick? And who might they take if they keep it?

Sam Amico

Former Cavs coach Brown may be in running for 76ers job

Philadelphia appears to have current Golden State associate head on radar for own vacancy.

Sam Amico

Decline in revenue could 'chill' NBA free agency, force most teams to pay tax

Smaller market teams are particularly concerned with loss of gate receipts and revenue sharing.

Sam Amico

NBA expected to push back dates for draft, free agency

League currently scheduled to conduct major parts of offseason calendar in October, but that may change.

Sam Amico

Nets to make Popovich 'first priority' in search for new coach

San Antonio coach reportedly have the backing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving should he make the move.

Sam Amico

Pacers star Oladipo avoids talk of free agency after sweep

Indiana shooting guard and scoring machine eligible to become free agent following the end of next season.

Sam Amico