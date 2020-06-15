AllCavs
Jazz big man Davis '99.9 percent' certain NBA season will resume

Sam Amico

Despite some talk to the contrary, Utah Jazz forward/center Ed Davis is fairly certain the NBA will resume the season as scheduled, he said in an exclusive interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.

"Yeah, I’m about 99.9 percent sure that we’ll finish the season," Davis said. "I know a couple guys from the Jazz have concerns, but in our group chat when we talk, everybody’s on board and we’re ready to play. 

"We’re hoping that we can start doing contact stuff soon, so the team I play on, we’re ready to go. I don’t know how it is for some of these other teams. But I’ve played with so many different guys in the NBA and I talk to so many different guys and, for the most part, guys want to play. 

"Obviously, you got some guys that, for different reasons, might not want to play. For some guys, there’s a lot on the line. You got some guys who are in a contract year. If I’m Jordan Clarkson or Donovan (Mitchell), I might not want to play, just for the simple fact that I had a good year and I’m looking for a contract extension, so why would I risk getting hurt? But, at the same time, the reason why we’re in this situation is because we’re in a pandemic."

Davis was part of a conference call put together by Brookyln Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Friday, when Irving and other players suggested sitting out for the purpose of social justice reform.

According to Kennedy, the call consisted of more than eight players and lasted nearly two hours.

Davis also is a member of the team that led to the NBA suspending the season March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first known player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

It was revealed the next day that Mitchell had the virus, too. Neither player displayed symptoms before recovering.

"I saw (former NBA guard) Stephen Jackson say that we can’t play because it’s going to be a distraction. Yeah, it’s going to be a distraction, but we can take that money – those billions and billions of dollars – that we’re going to make and pour it back in the community," Davis told Kennedy. "You can look at it like that – that us losing out on that money would hurt generations of people."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season at the Walt Disney World Resort at the end of July. The Jazz are among those teams.

