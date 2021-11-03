Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Unselfish Play Has Miami Heat Atop Eastern Conference Standings
    Balanced scoring has been the key to the Miami Heat's early-season success
    Through seven games, the Miami Heat have had three different leading scorers. 

    Guard Tyler Herro, forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo have taken turns leading the Heat to a 6-1 start. That number is likely to increase the remainder of the season because of their approach to scoring. 

    The Heat have a variety of players who can take over any given night. 

    “We don’t really care who scores,” Butler said. “As long as we win, we’re all happy. As long as we win, we all did our job no matter if somebody scores two points, no points or 25 points. If we win, everybody’s happy.” At the moment, there is ample fulfillment."

    The Heat are coming off a 125-110 victory Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. They had four players score at least 20 points, led by Herro's 25 off the bench. The Heat have plenty other options, including forward Duncan Robinson, center P.J. Tucker and guard Kyle Lowry. 

    “The opportunities that are out there for all of us to be successful are prevalent in what we do and how we move and how we operate,” Lowry said. “No one cares who’s got the hot hand or who’s being successful, and that shows the signs of a successful team.”

    The Heat, who are tied with the Chicago Bulls atop the Eastern Conference standings, return to the court Thursday at home against the Boston Celtics. 

