    • November 13, 2021
    Lakers LeBron James Injury Status is More Clear
    Finally some good news.
    LeBron James missed his fifth straight game in last night’s loss to Minnesota. His absence is clearly significant as the team has only gone 2-3 in that stretch, especially with losses against the Timberwolves and Thunder.

    Last week, former Lakers’ head strength and conditioning coach, Tim DiFrancesco, said that the standard healing process for an abdominal strain is roughly 4-8 weeks. This could have potentially been terrible news for the Lakers, as they are set to start a five-game East coast road trip next Wednesday.

    Well, there seems to be some good news on James’ injury status. The usually tight-lipped head coach Frank Vogel provided a positive update on his status prior to Friday’s game to reporters.

    With Vogel ruling out that James will be out for much longer, it may be safe to assume that James could perhaps return sooner than the typical abdominal strain timetable. Vogel also added that this was truly a day-to-day situation, lending us to believe that he could potentially be back next week.

    Perhaps, the lackluster performances by the team are pushing LeBron to come faster, but then again, we are still so early in the season. The King must feel that he is ready to return in game shape if there is already news that he is inching closer to a return.

