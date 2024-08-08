Ratings Revealed For Dallas Mavericks Players in Upcoming NBA 2K25
The newest NBA 2K game is right around the corner with 2K25 coming out on September 6th and more details are coming out about the Dallas Mavericks in the game.
Dallas received an 84 overall as a team, putting them in Tier 2, and are tied for the second-highest overall in the game with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers. Only the Boston Celtics have a higher rating at 86.
The big surprise comes in the player ratings. Luka Doncic comes in at a 97 overall, which is tied for the third-highest rating in the game behind just Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Kyrie Irving took a massive jump from last season, listed as a 94 overall, good for a tie as the 13th-best player in the game with Jalen Brunson, and is ahead of Donovan Mitchell and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
One of the newest Mavs, Klay Thompson, is listed as an 82 overall as is Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Dallas' other starter P.J. Washington is an 80 overall. Lively improvement to an 82 is up 10 from where he was last season, easily the biggest jump of anyone on the team.
Every other Maverick is in the mid-to-low 70s. Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Dante Exum are listed as 76s, Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber are 75s, and rising second-year player Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a 72.
The Mavericks should be one of the more popular teams to use on 2K25 with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's scoring and playmaking abilities while being able to dish out to a sharp-shooter in Klay Thompson, two great rim-protectors and lob threats in Lively and Gafford, and great depth.
