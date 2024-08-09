Spurs Starter, Friday, August 9, 2024: Spurs' New Downtown Arena Plans Become Clearer
It's no secret that the San Antonio Spurs remain at the heart of the South Texas city. As culture-driven as San Antonio is, the Spurs fit right in. That's how it's always been.
And it seems that's how it will continue to be, if all goes according to plan.
Amid rumors of a new arena for the storied franchise, an open records request was made for access to city emails dating back 18 months, and what was revealed was not only news about a new arena for the Spurs, but something much larger.
Across the highway from the Alamodome — where currently, the Institute of Texan Cultures stands — would be a full-scale entertainment district.
READ MORE: 'Roca & Martillo' Oficially Open At Spurs' La Cantera Campus
“We are in the feasibility phase for a $3-4 billion Sports and Entertainment District,” Assistant City Manager Lori Houston wrote in one email obtained.
While such a monumental proposal would certainly feature far beyond just a new arena, the new home of the Spurs would undoubtedly be at the center of said district. Not only would it draw bigger crowds, but it would put a team on the up in a place nobody could miss.
That was something San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made clear.
"Suffice it to say, we are going to continue to nurture the relationship with the Spurs," he said. "The city is interested in every opportunity, and as much flexibility as possible, in realizing the future of downtown San Antonio.
"The property where the ITC is located could prove to be a central piece of our larger plans to deliver one of the most unique downtown experiences in the nation.”
Now, on to the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: KELDON JOHNSON ADAPTS TO NEWFOUND BENCH ROLE
Keldon Johnson had to endure one of the bigger changes in the San Antonio Spurs' lineup last season, settling for what became predominately a bench role with lessened offensive workload.
2. READ: SPURS SIGN FREE AGENT MALACHI FLYNN TO NON-GUARANTEED DEAL
The former Detroit Pistons guard agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
3. READ: SPURS EARN CHRISTMAS DAY MATCHUP, END 8-YEAR DROUGHT
The San Antonio Spurs will travel to New York for a highly anticipated matchup in Madison Square Garden against the red-hot New York Knicks.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 76 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has.
There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster. Also of note, Victor Wembanyama and Team France are competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for both sets of games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Team France Olympic Slate
Preliminary Games:
July 27: France vs. Brazil (W 78-66)
July 30: France vs. Japan (W 94-90)
Aug. 2: France vs. Germany (L 85-71)
Men's Quarterfinal:
Aug 6: France vs. Canada (W 82-73)
Men's Semifinal:
Aug. 8: France vs. Germany (W 73-69)
Men's Final (Gold Medal Game):
Aug. 10: France vs. USA (Tipoff 2:30 p.m.)
THE CLOSER
