Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center.
Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

With six days remaining until the San Antonio Spurs' media day, the anticipation surrounding the young team and how much more it can improve in Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era.

READ MORE: Who Will Step Up Off The Bench for the Spurs Next Season?

As much as the fans are looking forward to seeing the team in action, however, it seems the players are excited to be back in the gym working. A few more of them were featured in a recent post by the team, getting shots up at Victory Capital Performance Center.

Now, here are some headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: AUSTIN SPURS MAKE STRATEGIC TRADE AHEAD OF NEXT SEASON

The Austin Spurs are looking to make an impact in the G-League next season as they continue to revamp their roster.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. WATCH: ARE SPURS FANS IN FAVOR OF NEW ARENA?

In a recent survey, 41 percent of Bexar County voters oppose the San Antonio Spurs' potential relocation.

Read the full story at the link above.

Mar 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general overall of the Tower of the Americas and downtown skyline.
Mar 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general overall of the Tower of the Americas and downtown skyline. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. READ: CELEBRATING TONY PARKER'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Tony Parker, one of the all-time greats in San Antonio Spurs history, enjoyed a remarkable career. Check out some of the highlights.

Read the full story at the link above.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 28 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.

