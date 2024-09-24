Spurs Starter, Tuesday, September 24, 2024: More Spurs Give First Looks in Practice Gear
With six days remaining until the San Antonio Spurs' media day, the anticipation surrounding the young team and how much more it can improve in Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era.
READ MORE: Who Will Step Up Off The Bench for the Spurs Next Season?
As much as the fans are looking forward to seeing the team in action, however, it seems the players are excited to be back in the gym working. A few more of them were featured in a recent post by the team, getting shots up at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: AUSTIN SPURS MAKE STRATEGIC TRADE AHEAD OF NEXT SEASON
The Austin Spurs are looking to make an impact in the G-League next season as they continue to revamp their roster.
2. WATCH: ARE SPURS FANS IN FAVOR OF NEW ARENA?
In a recent survey, 41 percent of Bexar County voters oppose the San Antonio Spurs' potential relocation.
3. READ: CELEBRATING TONY PARKER'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS
Tony Parker, one of the all-time greats in San Antonio Spurs history, enjoyed a remarkable career. Check out some of the highlights.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
THE SCHEDULE
There are 28 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
