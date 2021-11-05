Thunder Knock Off Lakers in 19-Point Comeback Victory

For the second time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have come back to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a slow start on Thursday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers pulling out to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter. From there, the Lakers would extend their lead to as many as 19 points in the first half.

This was nothing new for the Thunder, who played the Lakers last week and came back from a 26-point deficit to pull out a victory.

Slowly chipping away at the Los Angeles lead, Oklahoma City pulled within four points heading into halftime on Thursday night. From there, they tied the game up late in the third quarter, continuing to fight back.

In a competitive fourth quarter, OKC ultimately earned a lead with just over one minute left. Up three points, franchise cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled up from the logo, essentially putting the Lakers away with a deep 3-pointer.

It was a balanced scoring attack for Oklahoma City in the comeback victory, as six players scored in double figures.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points, six assists and three rebounds. This included being perfect from the floor in the fourth quarter and dishing out four of those assists in the final minutes of the game.

Lu Dort helped out offensively with 17 points and Darius Bazley scored 14 on Thursday. While Thunder rookie Josh Giddey struggled from the floor, finishing with just five points, he still contributed a ton with eight rebounds and eight assists. Ty Jerome was a huge spark off the bench with 13 points in the first half.

The Lakers were without LeBron James in this matchup, but Anthony Davis scored 29 points and pulled down 18 rebounds while Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. Carmelo Anthony was spectacular off the bench, knocking down five triples on the way to 21 points.

After a long West Coast road trip, the Thunder will now head back home to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

