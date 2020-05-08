Full NFL Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups, Times

The 2020 NFL season was announced Thursday with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs currently set to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This season also ushers in a new phase for the Raiders, who moved to their new home in Las Vegas this offseason. However, the Raiders aren't the only team with a new venue. The Chargers and Rams will share SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting in 2020.

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, marks the final day of the regular season before the playoffs start on the weekend of Jan. 9-10 with the expanded Wild Card playoff round.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Here's a look at each team's 2020 NFL schedule, with one key takeaway for each team:

AFC East:

Patriots

Based on the 2019 records of all the teams they are scheduled to face in 2020, New England has the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL, with its opponents having a combined winning percentage of .537.

Bills

Buffalo's schedule features a Thursday night road game against the Chiefs, a Monday night game at the 49ers and a Monday night game at New England.

Jets

The Jets will make three trips to the West Coast, beginning on Oct. 18 (at the Los Angeles Chargers) followed by back-to-back trips in Week 14 and Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Dolphins

One of the highlights on the schedule could be a potential matchup between the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft—Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa—when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

AFC North:

Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson can dazzle an audience with his electrifying style of play and he'll take center stage with five primetime games, tied for the most in franchise history.

Steelers

The Steelers are currently slated to play four primetime games in 2020. After opening on the road, they'll play four of their next five games at home.

Browns

The Browns will open their season on the road in Baltimore, taking on the Ravens. Last year when the two teams faced off in this venue, the Browns had their biggest win of the 2019 season, beating the Ravens 40-25. The Ravens didn't lose another regular season game the rest of the year.

Bengals

The Bengals have two primetime games this season. First, a Thursday night matchup in Week 2 against the Browns in Cleveland. Then, they host the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

AFC South:

Texans

The Texans have arguably the toughest first two weeks of the season, first with a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the opening Thursday of the year. They then play the following week at home to face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Colts

The Colts' schedule has five games against teams that made the playoffs last season, including a Week 10 road trip to Nashville, Tenn., to face the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It’s the Colts’ only primetime game.

Titans

Standing between the Tennessee Titans and a second straight playoff appearance is a schedule that starts with the final game of the league’s opening weekend in Denver and ends with five road trips in the final seven weeks.

Jaguars

The Jaguars will have just one primetime game once again, though this time it won't be yet another re-run of the Jaguars taking the field versus Tennessee on Thursday Night Football, as it has often been.

AFC West:

Chiefs

The Chiefs will have five primetime games as they try to defend their Super Bowl title, with three of them coming on the road.

Broncos

The Broncos get three primetime games, one on each football day—Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Chargers

After a season opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers will return home for their first non-exhibition game at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs drawing the honor as the first visiting opponent.

Raiders

The Raiders play their first game in Las Vegas during Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

NFC East:

Giants

The Giants’ 2020 regular season schedule will feature two Monday night home games, including the Week 1 opener against Pittsburgh and the Week 8 visit by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the first time the Giants will host two Monday night games in the 51-year history of Monday Night Football.

Eagles

The Eagles play on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against the Seahawks, whom they've lost their last six matchups against.

Washington

Washington does not play a scheduled primetime game this year because its mandatory Thursday game is on Thanksgiving in Dallas.

Cowboys

Jerry Jones gets his way, as the Cowboys will open up the new SoFi Stadium against the Rams in Los Angeles.

NFC North:

Packers

Green Bay hasn’t opened the season against Minnesota since 2008—Aaron Rodgers’s first career start.

Bears

The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions in a season opener, they went to the NFC Championship game.

Lions

Detroit will be hosting the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving this year. In their last Thanksgiving matchup eight years ago, both teams missed field goals in overtime in a wild game that Houston won, 34-31.

Vikings

The Vikings will host the Packers in Week 1 for the first time in franchise history. They have opened at Lambeau Field six times, most recently in 2008, but this will be their first time beginning a season at home against their biggest rivals. Talk about a big test right out of the gate.

NFC South:

Saints

New Orleans will be tested right away with Tom Brady and the Bucs coming to town in Week 1, and the team has three prime time games, all before its bye in Week 6.

Panthers

Things aren't going to come easy for Carolina in Year 1 of the Matt Rhule era. Aside from a stacked NFC South, the Panthers have some extremely difficult matchups outside of the division, including road trips to Kansas City, Minnesota, Green Bay, and Los Angeles to play the Chargers.

Buccaneers

After rarely getting to play in front of a national audience for years, the Bucs are scheduled to play five of their 16 games in primetime.

Falcons

Atlanta's schedule features only two primetime games, both on the road. At least the Falcons will get an extra home game after they were initially set to lose one to the International Series in London.

NFC West: