Zac Taylor Praises Undrafted Wide Receiver Kendric Pryor: 'He's Been the Most Improved Player Since the Springtime'
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Kendric Pryor has made quite an impression on the coaching staff during training camp.
Pryor signed with Cincinnati in April as an undrafted free agent. His chances of making the 53-man roster seem to be going up everyday.
"He's been the most improved player since the springtime," head coach Zac Taylor said. "What he did over the summer, I don't know. Just making the most of his opportunities this training camp."
Pryor caught 32 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns for Wisconsin last season. He's consistently made plays throughout training camp and the productivity continued in the preseason opener.
The 24-year-old finished with four receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals.
"He knows what to do, he goes and attacks the ball at the highest point generally. He's got good speed. He plays physical," Taylor said. "It's been really impressive what he's been able to do over the course of training camp."
