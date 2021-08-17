Bengals Training Camp Notes: The Search for Two Starting Guards Continues

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continued to rotate at guard during Tuesday's practice.

Rookie D'Ante Smith got reps with the first-team offense for the second-straight day. Xavier Su'a-Filo lined up at right guard.

Michael Jordan, who has taken most of the first team right guard snaps, rotated with Jackson Carman on the second unit.

"I've said it before the interior competition is going to go well to the beginning of the season," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this week. "There are going to be a lot of rotating and shuffling as we move through these next two games and next few weeks."

Quinton Spain worked with the second-team offense at left guard. There has been some speculation that Smith could move to the right side, but we haven't seen it in practice yet.

Burrow Goes Deep

Joe Burrow had the play of the day toward the end of practice when he faked it to Joe Mixon, before rolling out to his right and making a beautiful throw to tight end C.J. Uzomah who was 40+ yards downfield. It was a perfect teardrop pass from Burrow, who was still running when he released the ball.

Trae Waynes was in coverage, but the picture perfect throw made it impossible to defend.

It was the longest play we've seen during 11-on-11s so far during training camp.

"F*** yes!" Uzomah yelled after scoring the touchdown.

Moss Makes a Highlight Grab

For the second-straight week tight end Thaddeus Moss has made a diving catch during team drills. He was able to get his hands underneath a pass while falling to the ground. He maintained possession during what was one of the top plays of the day.

He's good enough on offense to make the team, but he needs to show Darrin Simmons that he can be reliable on special teams.

Related: Watch Highlights From Tuesday's Practice

Drops

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase came back to earth after Monday's breakout performance. He had one drop during a team period. He did 10 pushups on his knuckles as punishment.

Injury Update

Ricardo Allen and Eli Apple both returned to practice on Tuesday. Both had been dealing with minor injuries. It's unclear if they'll play on Friday against Washington, but it was good to see them back on the practice field.

