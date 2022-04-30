Cam Taylor-Britt Can't Wait To Face Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Practice

The Bengals took Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old is ecstatic to be Cincinnati-bound. He had a great pre-draft visit with the team and left Paul Brown Stadium thinking he could join the Bengals.

“It’s crazy because I did [think I was gonna end up in Cincy]," Taylor-Britt said.

Both Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo praises his competitiveness. It didn't take long for the Cincinnati media to get a taste of what the Bengals' new cornerback is bringing to the team.

Taylor-Britt is looking forward to facing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in practice.

“That was the first thing I thought about and I can’t wait. Honestly man, like coach said, I bring the juice at practice and it’s [practice] just like the game," Taylor-Britt said. "Going against those top receivers like that and just helping my game so much to where guarding other receivers won’t be as hard. I can’t wait to get out there and actually get to practice in one-on-ones with those guys.”

Taylor-Britt is comfortable lining up at cornerback, nickel or at safety, so he should see plenty of Higgins, Chase and Tyler Boyd.

They might be stars, but the rookie won't be intimidated.

“I wanna be first and that’s in anything I do," he said.

For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok