Cam Taylor-Britt Can't Wait To Face Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Practice

The Bengals took Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The 22-year-old is ecstatic to be Cincinnati-bound. He had a great pre-draft visit with the team and left Paul Brown Stadium thinking he could join the Bengals.

“It’s crazy because I did [think I was gonna end up in Cincy]," Taylor-Britt said. 

Both Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo praises his competitiveness. It didn't take long for the Cincinnati media to get a taste of what the Bengals' new cornerback is bringing to the team. 

Taylor-Britt is looking forward to facing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in practice. 

“That was the first thing I thought about and I can’t wait. Honestly man, like coach said, I bring the juice at practice and it’s [practice] just like the game," Taylor-Britt said. "Going against those top receivers like that and just helping my game so much to where guarding other receivers won’t be as hard. I can’t wait to get out there and actually get to practice in one-on-ones with those guys.”

Taylor-Britt is comfortable lining up at cornerback, nickel or at safety, so he should see plenty of Higgins, Chase and Tyler Boyd. 

They might be stars, but the rookie won't be intimidated. 

“I wanna be first and that’s in anything I do," he said.  

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (85) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
