Halftime Observations: Bengals Rebound After Slow Start, Trail Rams 13-10

Will the Bengals beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI? They started slow on offense, but things picked up in the second quarter.

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals trail the Rams 13-10 in Super Bowl LVI.

They'll receive the kickoff to start the second half. Here are some halftime observations.

Slow Start

The Bengals started slow in Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati's defense struggled to slow down the Rams' passing offense. Matthew Stafford completed 12-of-18 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense got off to a slow start. They turned the ball over on downs and they went three-and-out on their first two drives.

They battled back and scored on back-to-back possessions to trim the Rams' lead to 13-10.

Burrow completed 12-of-18 passes for 114 yards.

Trick Play

Joe Mixon threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the second quarter. It's the first touchdown pass of his career.

Mixon has 44 yards from scrimmage. Higgins has three receptions for 25 yards.

Big Plays

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made a huge catch in the first quarter to get the Bengals' offense moving in the right direction.

The 21-year-old ran past star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and made a one-handed catch for 46 yards. The drive ended in a field goal, but it certainly jumpstarted the offense.

Jessie Bates made a great interception late in the second quarter. Stafford tried to force it downfield to Van Jefferson and Bates adjusted and made a diving interception.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They need to continue to keep Burrow upright. He's only been sacked once and they've done a decent job of keeping him clean.

If they do that, then there's no reason why this offense shouldn't be able to move the ball up and down the field.

Sean McVay's offense has Lou Anarumo and the Bengals' defense on their heels.

The Rams have consistently schemed open their best playmakers and put them in position to get plenty of yards after the catch.

Cincinnati receives the kickoff to start the second half. Finding a way to get points on the opening drive of the third quarter would be huge for their chances of beating the Rams and leaving Los Angeles with the Lombardi Trophy.

