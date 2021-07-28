Here Are the Best Ways to Stay Informed During Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts on Wednesday and I will be there covering every moment.
Fans will be allowed to attend three practices this year, but we still aren't back to normal.
Let AllBengals.com be a one stop shop for all of your Bengals coverage needs.
I'll be at every camp practice and scrimmage that is open to the media. We will have exclusive video, photos, interviews and feature articles throughout camp.
That isn't the only way to get the latest news and insight. I'll post training camp recaps, highlights and more on YouTube. Just search "Cincinnati Bengals Talk" or click here to subscribe.
If you aren't doing so already, make sure you follow the Locked on Bengals podcast. Jake Liscow and I bring you the latest news five times per week. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Be sure to follow AllBengals and my personal account on Twitter and Instagram.
This team could be building something special with Joe Burrow and the rest of a revamped roster. Make sure you're up to date all season long!
