Here's How Cincinnati Bengals Can Still Win Free Agency After Underwhelming Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' approach to free agency has been underwhelming at best. They simply haven't added enough talent to their roster.
While things look bleak, it's worth pointing out that there is still plenty of quality talent available.
Here's the path to the Bengals turning around what has been the worst free agency period of the Joe Burrow Era:
Sign Two Starting Guards
The Bengals need two starting guards. The good news is, there are plenty of quality guards available.
They're interested in Teven Jenkins and hoping to get a deal done with him.
They can't stop there.
They should go after Brandon Scherff, Dalton Risner, Mekhi Becton, Shaq Mason, Will Hernandez Jedrick Wills or any of the other possible available guards that are clear upgrades on paper.
An offensive line of Orlando Brown Jr., Jenkins, Ted Karras, Scherff and Amarius Mims would be [by far] the best offensive line of Joe Burrow's career.
Get it done.
Pass Rush
The Bengals will add to their defensive front next month in the draft, but that shouldn't stop them from adding to a unit that still needs more guys that can get after the passer.
The Bengals should absolutely be interested in Calais Campbell. Even at 38 years old, he's one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL. He is a good run defender and would be an ideal rotational piece for Al Golden's defense.
The Bengals should also be in on Za'Darius Smith. Smith will be 33 in September, but he has 24.5 sacks over the past three years, including nine last season.
If they don't like Smith because of his age, then they should sign Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari is someone they were interested in before re-signing Joseph Ossai. There's no reason why they shouldn't be interested in him now. Dante Fowler Jr. is another edge rusher that could give them some extra juice.
Adding Campbell on the interior and Ojulari/Smith/Fowler makes too much sense for this team.
Other Options
Other intriguing options include Asante Samuel Jr., Julian Blackmon, Juan Thornhill, Justin Simmons, C.J. Mosley, DeMarcus Walker and Charles Omenihu are also intriguing options on defense.
What They Should Do
If the Bengals sign two starting guards and a pass rusher like Campbell, it would completely transform this free agency period.
Instead of it being the worst free agent period of Burrow's NFL career, it might be the one that puts him in the best position to win.
Sign Jenkins, Scherff, and Campbell.
Of course, that may seem like a long shot, but it shouldn't. A team that's in win-now mode should be trying to win. Adding two starting guards and another pass rusher isn't too much to ask.
Check out our free agent sheet with rankings for the majority of this class of veterans here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast