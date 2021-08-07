Watch: Burrow Bounces Back, Bengals' Offense Shows Potential During Saturday's Practice

Watch: Joe Burrow Bounces Back, Bengals' Offense Shows Potential During Saturday's Practice
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow bounced back on Saturday after a slow start to training camp.
The 24-year-old completed 9-of-11 passes for 71 yards in 11-on-11s. He found Tee Higgins deep downfield for a 29-yard gain and Ja'Marr Chase had a crucial 16-yard reception on third down.
Burrow looked confident and comfortable in the pocket, which hasn't always been the case during camp.
Check out our latest training camp report below. For highlights from Saturday's practice, go here.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game
Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues
Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"
A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon
The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Their Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle
Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches
Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase
Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield
Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates
Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle
Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More
Trae Waynes, Fred Johnson Dealing With Injuries
Ja'Marr Chase Impressing Coaches and Teammates With His Football Intelligence
Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"
A.J. Green Off to an Impressive Start for the Arizona Cardinals
Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp
Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp
Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Training Camp Lead in Battle for Starting Job
Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp
Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special
Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals
Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games
Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp
Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice
Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?
The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard
Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"
A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule
Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure
Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch
Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"
DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News
Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice
Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp
The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center
Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams
Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center
Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class
Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know
Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals