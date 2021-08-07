Watch: Highlights From Saturday's Practice, Including Clips of Burrow, Mixon and Chase

Check out clips from Saturday's session.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his best practice of training camp on Saturday.

The 24-year-old completed 9-of-11 passes for 71 yards in 11-on-11s. He found Tee Higgins deep downfield for a 29-yard gain and Ja'Marr Chase had a crucial 16-yard reception on third down.

Watch highlights featuring Burrow, Chase and more below.

