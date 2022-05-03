Jessie Bates Not in Cincinnati for Bengals' Voluntary Workouts
CINCINNATI — Star safety Jessie Bates isn't in Cincinnati for the start of the Bengals' voluntary offseason workout program.
The 25-year-old posted two stories on his Instagram on Monday—one from a beach and the other from a training session in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates this offseason. He's set to make nearly $13 million in 2022, but wouldn't have any long-term security since the franchise tag is a one-year contract. The team has until July 15 to sign him to a multi-year extension.
It isn't surprising to see a player skip voluntary workouts, especially a veteran that might have to play on the franchise tag.
Bates is a high-end player that could fit well with Bengals first round pick Dax Hill, but we might not see the duo on the field together anytime soon.
Bates is coming off of a season where he posted career-lows in tackles (88), passes defensed (four) and interceptions (one). He did come alive in the playoffs, finishing with 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions in four contests.
Watch video of his Instagram story below.
