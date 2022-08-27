Skip to main content

What to Watch For in Bengals' Preseason Finale Against Rams

Here's what we expect to see on Saturday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Rams in the preseason finale at Paycor Stadium on Saturday night. Here are the main players that we'll have our eye on in the matchup. 

Dax Hill

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) attempts to intercept the pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Bengals' first round pick play much on Saturday night? He's lined up in multiple spots and flashed his potential in the first two preseason games. 

Hill is clearly going to be a big part of the Bengals' defense this season, even with Jessie Bates back in the mix. Will the coaching staff want him to get as many reps as possible or will they play it safe with the rookie safety? 

Have him go through his pregame routine and give him a series or two, but he should be on the sidelines sipping gatorade by the end of the first quarter. 

Left Guard Rotation

Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson,

Cordell Volson is clearly going to be the Bengals' starting left guard in Week 1 against the Steelers. 

He took every snap last week against the Giants and played with the first-team offense this week in joint practices with the Rams. He'll probably play on Saturday night, but how much more do they need to see from Volson? 

Much like Hill, he should get a couple of series and then Jackson Carman should get the rest of the reps. 

Carman needs as many reps as possible. He's still a young player (22-years-old). The Bengals are hoping he can turn a corner and still be a contributor this season. Why not get the second-year guard as many reps as possible, knowing he'll likely serve as Volson's backup this season? 

It'll also be interesting to see how much Trey Hill plays on Saturday night. He handled himself well last week against the Giants. Like Volson, he was on the field for all 67 offensive plays. 

If Lamont Gaillard can't play, then the Bengals don't have a true backup center behind Hill with Ted Karras and the rest of the starters not expected to play. Could rookie Desmond Noel get some snaps at center? He's played well at guard this season and has worked on his snapping during practice. 

Related: Position Battles to Watch For in Bengals vs Rams

Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter II

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs after a catch against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Both undrafted rookies have flashed in practice and in the Bengals' first two preseason games. Will that continue against the Rams? 

Lassiter would likely have to have a monster game as a returner to overtake Trent Taylor as the starting punt returner and even then it seems unlikely. 

Could one of these guys show enough to force the Bengals into keeping seven wide receivers on the final 53-man roster? That's the true question. 

Pryor and Lassiter have been productive. That needs to continue on Saturday if they're going to make this team.

Kevin Huber vs Drue Chrisman

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The punter battle is coming down to the wire. Chrisman handled all three of the Bengals' punts last week. Don't be surprised if Cincinnati tries to punt a few more times against the Rams. 

Will Chrisman get all of the reps or will Kevin Huber get one more shot to show this coaching staff that he's still got it? 

Both guys will likely hold on Evan McPherson's field goal attempts and extra points. They've both been great at holding throughout the preseason. That needs to continue on Saturday night. If one guy falters as a holder, then it could make special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' decision much easier than expected. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) turns downfield after completing a catch as Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast II (43) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0067
AllBengals Insiders+

Rams at Bengals: Position Battles to Watch For in Preseason Finale

By Nicole Zembrodt
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Don't Expect Andrew Whitworth to Come Out of Retirement to Play for the Dallas Cowboys

By James Rapien
USATSI_18925039_168390307_lowres
News

Suspension Unlikely For Rams Star Aaron Donald After Helmet Swinging Brawl With Bengals

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) catches a pass during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Dax Hill, Trayveon Williams, B.J. Hill and David Fulcher Join The OT

By James Rapien
SH - Backpack drive 2022 -28
News

Bengals Community Corner: Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst And Others Make Impact Off The Field

By Nicole Zembrodt
Aaron Donald Brawl
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Takeaways: Brawl With Rams Ends Two Days of Quality Work

By James Rapien
LC Rams-Bengals Brawl
News

Look: Photos and Video of Aaron Donald, La'el Collins and Others From Bengals-Rams Brawl

By James Rapien
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) looks out onto the field during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0087
News

Watch: Video of Rams Star Aaron Donald Swinging Helmet at Bengals Players

By James Rapien