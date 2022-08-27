What to Watch For in Bengals' Preseason Finale Against Rams

Cordell Volson is clearly going to be the Bengals' starting left guard in Week 1 against the Steelers.

He took every snap last week against the Giants and played with the first-team offense this week in joint practices with the Rams. He'll probably play on Saturday night, but how much more do they need to see from Volson?

Much like Hill, he should get a couple of series and then Jackson Carman should get the rest of the reps.

Carman needs as many reps as possible. He's still a young player (22-years-old). The Bengals are hoping he can turn a corner and still be a contributor this season. Why not get the second-year guard as many reps as possible, knowing he'll likely serve as Volson's backup this season?

It'll also be interesting to see how much Trey Hill plays on Saturday night. He handled himself well last week against the Giants. Like Volson, he was on the field for all 67 offensive plays.

If Lamont Gaillard can't play, then the Bengals don't have a true backup center behind Hill with Ted Karras and the rest of the starters not expected to play. Could rookie Desmond Noel get some snaps at center? He's played well at guard this season and has worked on his snapping during practice.

