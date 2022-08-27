What to Watch For in Bengals' Preseason Finale Against Rams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Rams in the preseason finale at Paycor Stadium on Saturday night. Here are the main players that we'll have our eye on in the matchup.
Dax Hill
Will the Bengals' first round pick play much on Saturday night? He's lined up in multiple spots and flashed his potential in the first two preseason games.
Hill is clearly going to be a big part of the Bengals' defense this season, even with Jessie Bates back in the mix. Will the coaching staff want him to get as many reps as possible or will they play it safe with the rookie safety?
Have him go through his pregame routine and give him a series or two, but he should be on the sidelines sipping gatorade by the end of the first quarter.
Left Guard Rotation
Cordell Volson is clearly going to be the Bengals' starting left guard in Week 1 against the Steelers.
He took every snap last week against the Giants and played with the first-team offense this week in joint practices with the Rams. He'll probably play on Saturday night, but how much more do they need to see from Volson?
Much like Hill, he should get a couple of series and then Jackson Carman should get the rest of the reps.
Carman needs as many reps as possible. He's still a young player (22-years-old). The Bengals are hoping he can turn a corner and still be a contributor this season. Why not get the second-year guard as many reps as possible, knowing he'll likely serve as Volson's backup this season?
It'll also be interesting to see how much Trey Hill plays on Saturday night. He handled himself well last week against the Giants. Like Volson, he was on the field for all 67 offensive plays.
If Lamont Gaillard can't play, then the Bengals don't have a true backup center behind Hill with Ted Karras and the rest of the starters not expected to play. Could rookie Desmond Noel get some snaps at center? He's played well at guard this season and has worked on his snapping during practice.
Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter II
Both undrafted rookies have flashed in practice and in the Bengals' first two preseason games. Will that continue against the Rams?
Lassiter would likely have to have a monster game as a returner to overtake Trent Taylor as the starting punt returner and even then it seems unlikely.
Could one of these guys show enough to force the Bengals into keeping seven wide receivers on the final 53-man roster? That's the true question.
Pryor and Lassiter have been productive. That needs to continue on Saturday if they're going to make this team.
Kevin Huber vs Drue Chrisman
The punter battle is coming down to the wire. Chrisman handled all three of the Bengals' punts last week. Don't be surprised if Cincinnati tries to punt a few more times against the Rams.
Will Chrisman get all of the reps or will Kevin Huber get one more shot to show this coaching staff that he's still got it?
Both guys will likely hold on Evan McPherson's field goal attempts and extra points. They've both been great at holding throughout the preseason. That needs to continue on Saturday night. If one guy falters as a holder, then it could make special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons' decision much easier than expected.
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
