Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

    Cincinnati won the AFC North for the first time since 2015.
    Author:

    The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to win the AFC North. 

    Here are our winners and losers from the big victory:

    Winners

    Bengals

    I want to start this section off with putting the entire Bengals team in the winners category. Before the season, most predicted the Bengals would win 6-7 games, and no one picked them to win the division. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a last second field goal to lock up the division and finish out an incredible regular season.

    Joe Burrow

    Burrow led the Bengals past the best team in the AFC with a 446 yard, four touchdown performance. He's had a record breaking season and is the main reason this team is going to the playoffs.

    Ja’Marr Chase

    Chase had an absolutely incredible game on Sunday. His 266 yards and three touchdowns kept the Bengals in the game. The performance from the rookie receiver should pretty much lock in his chances at winning the rookie of the year award.

    Zac Taylor

    After starting his career slow, Taylor bounced back this season, leading the Bengals to their first AFC North Division title since 2015. He started the season on the hot seat, but now he's 

    Losers

    None

    It wouldn’t feel right to put anyone in this category. This was a massive win and a fantastic day for the city of Cincinnati and Bengals fans everywhere.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

    Joe Burrow Breaks Two Bengals' Single Season Records

    Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Playoff Run

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

    Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

    Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    Read More

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

    just now
    Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 34-31, Clinch AFC North Title

    8 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Breaks Two Bengals' Single-Season Records

    56 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for TD, Bengals Lead Chiefs in Fourth Quarter

    1 hour ago
    Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Antonio Brown Throws Jersey Into Stands, Leaves Field During Game

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon, Quinton Spain, Browns
    News

    Bengals Starting Left Guard Quinton Spain Out With Ankle Injury

    1 hour ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Third Touchdown of the Day

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Trailing Chiefs 28-17 in Shootout at Paul Brown Stadium

    2 hours ago