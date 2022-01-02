Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Cincinnati won the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to win the AFC North.

Here are our winners and losers from the big victory:

Winners

Bengals

I want to start this section off with putting the entire Bengals team in the winners category. Before the season, most predicted the Bengals would win 6-7 games, and no one picked them to win the division. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a last second field goal to lock up the division and finish out an incredible regular season.

Joe Burrow

Burrow led the Bengals past the best team in the AFC with a 446 yard, four touchdown performance. He's had a record breaking season and is the main reason this team is going to the playoffs.

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase had an absolutely incredible game on Sunday. His 266 yards and three touchdowns kept the Bengals in the game. The performance from the rookie receiver should pretty much lock in his chances at winning the rookie of the year award.

Zac Taylor

After starting his career slow, Taylor bounced back this season, leading the Bengals to their first AFC North Division title since 2015. He started the season on the hot seat, but now he's

Losers

None

It wouldn’t feel right to put anyone in this category. This was a massive win and a fantastic day for the city of Cincinnati and Bengals fans everywhere.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Joe Burrow Breaks Two Bengals' Single Season Records

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook