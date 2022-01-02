Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to win the AFC North.
Here are our winners and losers from the big victory:
Winners
Bengals
I want to start this section off with putting the entire Bengals team in the winners category. Before the season, most predicted the Bengals would win 6-7 games, and no one picked them to win the division. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a last second field goal to lock up the division and finish out an incredible regular season.
Joe Burrow
Burrow led the Bengals past the best team in the AFC with a 446 yard, four touchdown performance. He's had a record breaking season and is the main reason this team is going to the playoffs.
Ja’Marr Chase
Chase had an absolutely incredible game on Sunday. His 266 yards and three touchdowns kept the Bengals in the game. The performance from the rookie receiver should pretty much lock in his chances at winning the rookie of the year award.
Zac Taylor
After starting his career slow, Taylor bounced back this season, leading the Bengals to their first AFC North Division title since 2015. He started the season on the hot seat, but now he's
Losers
None
It wouldn’t feel right to put anyone in this category. This was a massive win and a fantastic day for the city of Cincinnati and Bengals fans everywhere.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title
Joe Burrow Breaks Two Bengals' Single Season Records
Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Playoff Run
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor
Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
Read More
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place
Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens
Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season
Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl
Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals