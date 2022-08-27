Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Rams 9-0 in Preseason Finale

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lead the Rams 9-0 at halftime of Saturday night's preseason finale at Paycor Stadium.

Evan McPherson made all three of his field goal attempts and Cincinnati is one half away from picking up their first win of the preseason.

Neither team played any of their starters. Here are some halftime observations.

Brandon Allen Plays Well

The Bengals' backup quarterback has taken some criticism this preseason, but he finished strong. Allen completed 11-of-15 passes for 130 yards. He posted a 99.3 quarterback rating before leaving the game. Allen was under center for four drives.

He connected with Kendric Pryor for a 37-yard gain and also found Stanley Morgan Jr. for a 32-yard play.

Punter Battle

The Bengals punted the ball twice in the first half. Kevin Huber had a 43-yard punt that was downed at the 13-yard line.

Drue Chrisman's lone attempt was a 42-yarder that was fair caught at the Rams' 29-yard line.

Left Guard Battle Decided

Cordell Volson dressed for tonight's game, but Jackson Carman got the start. Volson is getting the starter treatment, which means he'll be the Bengals' left guard on Sept. 11 in the regular season opener against the Steelers.

Jackson Carman Struggles

Carman didn't play well in the first half. He gave up a sack in the red zone when Dayton, Ohio native Michael Hoecht beat him at the line of scrimmage and brought down Allen for an eight yard loss.

Carman also got knocked around on a few plays in the run game and was called for holding in the second quarter. He's already a second teamer. He needs to put some good things on film in the second half.

No Dax

Like Volson, Dax Hill also got the starter treatment. The Bengals' first round rookie didn't even dress for Saturday's game against the Rams. Instead, Hill ran sprints and went through a pre-game workout alongside Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow and the rest of the players that were healthy, but not dressing for the preseason finale.

