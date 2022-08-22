Halftime Observations: Youngsters Flash, Bengals Lead Giants 9-7

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 9-6 lead over the Giants at halftime. Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half.

First Pick

Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill snagged the first interception of his young career in the first quarter. The 21-year-old also had five tackles in the first quarter.

Hill made a great tackle in space on the Giants' opening drive that kept New York from extending the drive. He flew all over the field and gives this defense some added juice in the secondary.

All Eyes on 67

Cordell Volson started at left guard and the fourth round rookie played well.

He had some nice blocks and protected well, despite playing against most of the Giants' starters.

Hakeem Adeniji and D'Ante Smith were both called for holding in the first half.

Volson wasn't called for any penalties and played a clean half. With Jackson Carman out due to COVID-19, he was able to extend his lead in the left guard competition.

The rookie did give up a sack late in the first half. He missed a blitz that came up the middle and Brandon Allen was taken down in the backfield.

Young Guns Flash

The Bengals' youngsters flashed in the first half.

Chris Evans had a 73-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. He's got that job locked up.

Joseph Ossai had a big tackle on 4th-and-1 on the Giants' first drive. Cam Sample had a big tackle for loss on Wandale Robinson.

Money Mac

Evan McPherson was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts. His long was 50-yards, but he also made kicks from 44 and 31-yards.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

