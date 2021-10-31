Watch: These Two Videos Will Get You Hyped for Sunday's Game Against Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Jets on Sunday to improve to 6-2 this season.
Star rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to a record-breaking start to his NFL career. He has 35 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns this season.
LSU and the Bengals both released highlight videos featuring Joe Burrow and Chase this week. Watch both of them below.
