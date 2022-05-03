Duke Tobin Discusses Bengals' Decision to Trade Up Twice in 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded up twice during the 2022 NFL Draft in their quest to add more speed and athleticism to their secondary.

First, they gave up their sixth-round pick (No. 209) to move up from No. 63 to No. 60 to take Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in round two. Then, they traded their first seventh-round selection (No. 226) to move up from No. 174 to No. 166 to take Toledo safety Tycen Anderson in the fifth round.

Dan Hoard talked with Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin about the decision to move up multiple times in the draft.

"Mechanically it was easy to do. From my heart standpoint it was very difficult to do because I hate having to give up picks," Tobin said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This draft fell at a point when we thought that we had a chance of getting knocked out of the box and having to drop down a level of player at our pick and sometimes that conspires against you and you gotta go get what you gotta go get. We felt like we needed to go get that."

Cincinnati ultimately added six players to their roster in the draft, including three defensive backs. The Bengals usually like to trade down in the draft, but they felt like moving up was necessary to get the players they wanted in this class.

"Giving up a pick, whether it's a seventh round pick or a sixth round pick. In my view, that's a chance at a real player that we're foregoing," Tobin said. "So it was very difficult for me personally to do it, even though I'm the one that wanted to do it. So I'm conflicted. I've got a love/hate relationship with myself."

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Tobin below. For more on the Bengals' 2022 draft class, go here.

