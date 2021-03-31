Ja'Marr Chase Has Talked With Bengals, Would Welcome Reunion With Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an impressive showing at his Pro Day on Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old is considered the top receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase talked with reporters after his workout. He said he's talked with the Bengals.

"I wouldn't mind going back with Joe," Chase said when asked about potentially reuniting with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have the fifth pick. The first three selections are expected to be quarterbacks, which means the Falcons could get the first crack at the potential star wide receiver. If Atlanta doesn't pick him, then the Bengals will get their shot.

Burrow reportedly gave Chase a "glowing recommendation."

"I'd love to play with Ja'Marr. He's a great player," Burrow said in January. "We're still in contact all the time. We talk every now and then. He's a great dude and a great player. I'd love to have him on the team."

Burrow played with Chase for two seasons. They became the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver combination in the country during the 2019 campaign. LSU finished 15-0 and won the National Championship.

Chase, who was just 19-years-old at the time, finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft. He's expected to be a top six pick.

A clear No. 1 wide receiver like Chase is exactly what the Bengals' offensive is missing.

