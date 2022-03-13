Cincinnati is reportedly interested in the Pro Bowler.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been linked to Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen for the past few weeks. The 30-year-old is expected to have plenty of suitors this week with free agency set to begin.

Jensen is considered the top center in this free agent class. He's expected to reset the center market according to Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

"Tampa Bay would love to keep Ryan Jensen," Giardi tweeted on Sunday. "But Jensen could command a deal similar to the one Joe Thuney got a year ago (KC)."

Thuney signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs. If Jensen's expected to command that type of money, then the Bengals will likely pivot and use their money elsewhere.

Bradley Bozeman, Ben Jones and Brian Allen could be other options if they Bengals don't sign Jensen.

