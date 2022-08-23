Solomon Wilcots Believes Cordell Volson Will Be Bengals' Starting Left Guard
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added three veteran offensive linemen this offseason in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright. They're also banking on Cordell Volson or Jackson Carman to be competent at left guard.
Former Bengals defensive back and current NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots weighed in on the competition between Volson and Carman on the Locked on Bengals podcast.
"I think he (Volson) beats out Jackson Carman," Solomon Wilcots said without hesitation. "Cordell is going to win the job and the reason why is because I see him as the most eager, he is the most aggressive. He loves the competition, he loves the physicality of the competition, he loves being an offensive lineman."
Volson played well in his first start on Sunday night against the Giants. He made some mistakes, but that's normal, especially for a rookie. It feels like he's the front-runner for the job heading into the Bengals' joint practices with the Rams.
"This guy (Volson) is a poster guy for glass-eaters," Wilcots said. "I think we're gonna have four new starters on the offensive line."
Listen to the entire conversation below and subscribe to the Locked on Bengals podcast here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants
Thad Moss Not Expected to be Disciplined After Hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux
Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100
Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Against Giants
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Giants
Watch: Dax Hill Discusses Performance Against Giants
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22
La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson
La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals
Read More
Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy
Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension
Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job
Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati
Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals
Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener
Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense
An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast