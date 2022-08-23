CINCINNATI — The Bengals added three veteran offensive linemen this offseason in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright. They're also banking on Cordell Volson or Jackson Carman to be competent at left guard.

Former Bengals defensive back and current NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots weighed in on the competition between Volson and Carman on the Locked on Bengals podcast.

"I think he (Volson) beats out Jackson Carman," Solomon Wilcots said without hesitation. "Cordell is going to win the job and the reason why is because I see him as the most eager, he is the most aggressive. He loves the competition, he loves the physicality of the competition, he loves being an offensive lineman."

Volson played well in his first start on Sunday night against the Giants. He made some mistakes, but that's normal, especially for a rookie. It feels like he's the front-runner for the job heading into the Bengals' joint practices with the Rams.

"This guy (Volson) is a poster guy for glass-eaters," Wilcots said. "I think we're gonna have four new starters on the offensive line."

Listen to the entire conversation below and subscribe to the Locked on Bengals podcast here.

