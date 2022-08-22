Skip to main content

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants: 'He's a Really Good Player'

The Bengals picked Volson in the fourth round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Cordell Volson appears to be closing in on the starting left guard job. 

The 24-year-old was on the field for all 67 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's 25-22 loss to New York on Sunday night. Volson made some mistakes, but the positives outweighed the negatives. 

Volson gave up one sack and was called for a false start late in the game, but was able to open up running lanes for the Bengals' backs. He was also solid in pass protection, giving up two pressures according to Pro Football Focus. 

"He can only get better from where he’s at," Brandon Allen said after the game. "For a rookie in his position, he’s a really good player and I think the good group of guys around him in the O-line room are only going to help him and turn him into a great player."

Volson played alongside center Trey Hill and left tackle Hakeem Adeniji. Both guys were also on the field for the entire game. 

The Bengals took Volson in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the most of his opportunity with Jackson Carman out after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Don't be shocked if Volson is starting at left guard when the Bengals open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11. 

