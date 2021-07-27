Bengals Get Good Injury News, Three Players Cleared to Start Practicing
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got some good news with training camp practice set to begin on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Renell Wren, wide receiver Riley Lees and running back Pooka Williams were all cleared to practice.
Wren was working his way back from a devastating quad injury that he suffered last summer. He'll look to re-establish himself in the Bengals' defensive line rotation.
Lees, an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern, is one of many candidates battling for the starting punt returner job. He was dealing with a hamstring issue, but is good to go for Wednesday's practice
Williams is also in that mix to be the Bengals' next punt returner. He was sick, but he passed his physical and is expected to be on the field when training camp officially starts.
All three players were placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on July 25.
