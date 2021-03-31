Bengals Give Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery

The 24-year-old hopes to be back for the start of the 2021 season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to recover from a torn left ACL. The team posted a video of the 24-year-old walking out to the field at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday.

Burrow had a sleeve on his left knee, which is common during the ACL recovery process. The compression from the sleeve helps with potential swelling.

Burrow was accompanied by two Bengals employees and a bag of footballs. The tweet included the caption "Reminder: April Fools' Day is tomorrow, it's not today."

It's safe to assume that this is the Bengals' way of saying Burrow is doing more intense throwing sessions. He was scheduled to start the throwing process in February. The team didn't confirm that timeline, but it was something that he mentioned during his most recent meeting with the media.

Wednesday's video is a great sign that Burrow has began throwing. Hopefully he's able to plant on his left leg as he steps into different throws.

He had surgery to repair the injury on Dec. 2. He plans on being back for the 2021 season opener in September.

"That’s been the goal for me from the beginning. They say it’s a nine to 12-month recovery and the first game is exactly nine months from my injury. We are on pace to do it right now," Burrow said in January. "There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it’s looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process."

