Injury Roundup: The Latest on C.J. Uzomah, Jackson Carman and Cam Sample

Injury Roundup: C.J. Uzomah Misses Practice Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

LOS ANGELES — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah didn't practice on Wednesday. He suffered a sprained MCL in the AFC Championship Game. 

The Bengals remain "optimistic" about Uzomah's status ahead of Super Bowl LVI. He's expected to participate Thursday's practice session according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Rookie guard Jackson Carman was limited with a back injury. 

Stanley Morgan, Cam Sample and Josh Tupou all practiced in full. Check out Wednesday's full injury report below.

image001 (7)

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow pep rally
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (left) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrate after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford
Feb 8, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) arrives at Los Angeles International Airport prior to Super Bowl LVI. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow Smile Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack instructs the unit during training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Joe Burrow, Andrew Whitworth
