Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman to Reserve/Future Contract

The Cincinnati native will re-join the Bengals after the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to a Reserve/Future contract on Monday. 

Chrisman had multiple stints on the Bengals' practice squad this season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent last April.  

He's a native of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and attended La Salle High School in Cincinnati.

Chrisman will not count on the team’s active list until Feb. 14, the day after the Super Bowl.

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) walks with guard Xavier Su a-Filo (72) to Paul Brown Stadium after practice.
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman to Reserve/Future Contract

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs back an interception in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey: He's the Best Cornerback in the NFL

Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
Former NFL Star Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow: 'He Does Have Ice in His Veins'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during the AFC Championship trophy celebration after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.
Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams First Look

Zac Taylor, Mike Brown, AFC. Championship
Tony Dungy Compares Bengals' Locker Room Culture to Past Super Bowl Winners

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dances with the offense after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10.
Watch: Joe Mixon Does the Griddy at the Bearcats Game Against Houston

Feb 1, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
Watch: Dave Lapham Weighs in on Bengals' Matchup With Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals practice Slideshow
Bengals Wrap Up Final Practice in Cincinnati Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

