Analyst Says the Time is Now to Wager on Joe Burrow's Comeback Player of the Year Chances
CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's game against the Jets with a 5-2 record and they're the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Joe Burrow's impressive start is a big reason why Cincinnati is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The second-year quarterback isn't the front-runner to win Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow (+650) is right behind Dak Prescott (+350) according to the SI SportsBook. Sports Illustrated betting analyst Jennifer Piacenti says the time is now to bet on Burrow.
"Preseason odds had (Dak) Prescott at +200, but now, laying $350 to win $100—Nah. I’ll pass. I’m pivoting to Joe Burrow at +650," Piacenti wrote. "Burrow is averaging 274 passing yards per game and a 69% completion rate in his sophomore season. If the Bengals keep this up, you won’t see +650 after this week."
Piacenti wrote this on Thursday, Oct. 28 and the odds have already changed. Prescott is still the favorite at +300, but Burrow isn't far behind (+500). If you want to wager on the Bengals' star, now is probably the time. The odds could change even more after Sunday's game against the Jets.
