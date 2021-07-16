Jets DE Carl Lawson Confident That He'll be an Elite Pass Rusher This Season

Jets Defensive End Carl Lawson Confident That He Can Become Elite Pass Rusher This Season
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Jets in March.
The Auburn product only had 5.5 sacks last season, but finished with a career-high 32 quarterback hits. He was [by far] the Bengals' most-effective pass rusher.
Lawson knows he's going to have to finish plays if he's going to ever become an elite pass rusher.
"You can't judge somebody based off of sacks as far as how productive they are, but if you want to get to that elite status, where you're considered an elite defender, then you need to convert those pressures into sacks," Lawson said on the Jim Rome Show this week. "I'm confident that I'll be able to do that, because I feel like I've been very ... I've had tons of limiting factors to just go against me and still be highly productive. So I'm excited, and I'm still improving, so I'm extremely optimistic."
The Bengals selected Lawson in the fourth-round (116th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He compiled 81 tackles, 20 sacks and 83 quarterback hits in 51 career games.
Cincinnati replaced Lawson with multiple players, including former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
The Bengals are hoping the changes help spark one of the NFL's worst pass rushes.
