Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Former Oregon Ducks Standout Josh Cornerly Jr. for Pre-Draft Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of multiple teams that are bringing in Oregon offensive tackle Jsoh Conerly Jr. for a pre-draft visit according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.
There are plenty of evaluators that believe Conerly could develop into a quality tackle or guard at the pro level.
He appeared in 41 games for the Ducks over the past three seasons and is projected to be an early second round pick. Conerly is ranked 36th on Jordan Reid's latest big board for ESPN.
"Conerly helped himself tremendously in 2024, ranking 19th in the FBS with a 1.5% pressure rate allowed at tackle and ceding only six pressures," Reid wrote. "He plays with good bend and has B-level range in pass sets, and his initial strike allows him to be the aggressor in pass protection. He's also capable of repositioning his hands against quick rushers, though his hand placement is inconsistent and his play strength needs to be developed. Conerly needs to add bulk to his frame, but he projects as an immediate NFL starter at either tackle spot."
Related: Bengals Bringing in Top Playmaker Nick Emmanwori for Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The Bengals don't need a starting tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims on the roster, but Conerly could certainly be a legitimate target on draft day if they believe he could be a plug-and-play guard.
The Bengals could always move down in the first round and target Conerly hope he falls to them in round two at pick No. 49.
The Bengals have six selections in this year's draft, which means a trade up is less likely than previous years.
The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are also bringing in Conerly for a pre-draft visit.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Ja’Marr Chase Agrees to Record-Setting Extension That Makes Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback in History
Tee Higgins Gets Record-Setting Deal for WR2, Bengals Break Precedent to Keep Higgins in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast