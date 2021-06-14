Joe Burrow's Health is One of the NFL's Biggest Minicamp Storylines

CINCINNATI — Bengals minicamp starts on Tuesday morning. All eyes will be on Joe Burrow to see how much [or how little] the star quarterback is doing in practice.

Bengals fans aren't the only ones that will be monitoring the status of their 24-year-old star. It's one of the biggest NFL storylines going into minicamp according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"How much is Joe Burrow doing?" Breer asked in his Monday Morning Quarterback Column. "The Bengals have somewhat limited him early in the offseason program, and my guess is they’ll play it safe with him again this week. He told me his goal was to be full go for training camp. But just having him out there should be good for the team."

Burrow isn't expected to be a 100% participant in minicamp, but he'll be heavily involved like he was during OTAs.

Will he participate in 7-on-7s? Will the Bengals let him work in 11-on-11 drills? Will we continue to see plenty of emphasis on the deep ball?

There are plenty of questions about minicamp, but there's no denying that all eyes will be on Burrow this week.

