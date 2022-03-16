The special teamer is sticking around

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing defensive back Michael Thomas sources tell All Bengals.

He had 18 tackles and one pass defensed in eight games for the Bengals. Thomas is a core special teamer for Darrin Simmons' unit and was a nice midseason addition for Lou Anarumo's defense.

He'll be 32-years-old on Thursday. Re-signing with the Bengals isn't a bad birthday present.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

