Bengals Re-Signing Defensive Back Michael Thomas
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing defensive back Michael Thomas sources tell All Bengals.
He had 18 tackles and one pass defensed in eight games for the Bengals. Thomas is a core special teamer for Darrin Simmons' unit and was a nice midseason addition for Lou Anarumo's defense.
He'll be 32-years-old on Thursday. Re-signing with the Bengals isn't a bad birthday present.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.
For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.
INLINE
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle
How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins
B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Read More
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals