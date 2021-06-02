Done Deal: Bengals Sign Ja'Marr Chase and Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati has signed all 10 of their 2021 draft picks.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Joseph Ossai on Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati selected Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old is expected to make a big impact on offense this season.

"He's really strong with the ball in his hands. He's a guy when you watch his tape he doesn't go down on the first hit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "What I really like about Ja'Marr is he has the size and the speed to play outside and the physicality. He also has the quickness and the body control to play inside as well."



Ossai is expected to bolster the Bengals' pass rush. They selected him with the 69th overall selection.

All 10 of the Bengals' picks in the 2021 draft class are now signed.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTAs, minicamp and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role For Young Bengals

Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs

Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook