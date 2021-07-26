Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase in Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' rookies and quarterbacks began practicing on Monday.
That meant Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase got to take the field for their first training camp together.
The LSU alums picked up right where they left off. Practice wasn't open to the media, but the Bengals posted a video of Burrow throwing to Chase. Watch it below.
The Bengals hope this is the start of the NFL's next elite quarterback-wide receiver duo.
The rest of the veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday. Practice for the entire team starts on Wednesday.
