Clay Johnston Wasn't Happy After Bengals' Loss to Giants: 'I Really Don't Even Care' About 20 Tackle Performance

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston had 20 tackles (16 solo) and one sack in Cincinnati's 25-22 loss to New York on Sunday night.

Despite stuffing the stat sheet, the 26-year-old wasn't happy after the game.

"Honest to God, I really don't even care [about the 20 tackles," Johnston told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I was really more devastated with the two-minute [drill] and my special teams performance from an individual standpoint.

Johnston played 66 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. The Bengals gave up the lead twice in the fourth quarter. He was genuinely upset after the game, even though he had 20 tackles.

"I was trying to fly around, do the best I could," Johnston said. "I just wish we could finished it. I'm gonna have trouble sleeping tonight after that one.

"I gotta watch the special teams tape. That was not good enough."

Johnston could end up being the Bengals' fifth linebacker behind Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey. Joe Bachie is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season. That opened the door for Johnston to get plenty of preseason snaps.

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Johnston below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants

Thad Moss Not Expected to be Disciplined After Hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Against Giants

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Giants

Watch: Dax Hill Discusses Performance Against Giants

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok