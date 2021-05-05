Compensatory Pick Update: Bengals Need Familiar Face to Push For Playing Time

The Bengals' chances of getting a compensatory pick might come down to a former first round selection

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were active in free agency this offseason and they're still in position to land a third or fourth round compensatory pick in 2022 according to Nick Korte of Over the Cap.

With A.J. Green, Carl Lawson, William Jackson III, John Ross and Cethan Carter all signing with new teams, Cincinnati has a good chance of landing an extra draft pick.

The Bengals did sign Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie and Larry Ogunjibi in free agency, which means their compensation in the 2022 draft may come down to Ross.

Cincinnati needs the 25-year-old to play as much as possible in New York if they're going to land a quality compensatory pick next year.

"The Giants signed John Ross to a $2.5M APY contract. However, they just used their 2021 first round pick to get Kadarius Toney, and their wide receiver depth chart is deep alongside him with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton also on the team," Korte wrote. "If Ross can’t get on the field, that’s bad news for the Bengals, who need him to be a CFA in order to positive in the net number of CFAs lost. If Ross isn’t a CFA, that would be devastating for Cincinnati, who could lose a 4th or 3rd round comp pick for the departure of one of either William Jackson III or Carl Lawson."

Ross has never been on the field for more than 60% of the offensive snaps in any season during his four year career. If he his on the field regularly, it would do wonders for the Bengals' chances of landing a compensatory pick.

If he doesn't, then Cincinnati could miss out on a late day two or early day three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

