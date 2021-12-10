Former NFL Pro Bowler Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Has Died

Former NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Has Died
Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died according to multiple outlets.
The 33-year-old was a Super Bowl champion and a five time Pro Bowler.
Thomas was found in his home in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday night. He died from medical complications stemming from a vehicle crash that he was involved in in 2019 according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA in Denver.
The Broncos selected Thomas with the 22nd pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
He played nine seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015 alongside Peyton Manning and Von Miller. Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019 and announced his retirement in June.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier
Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles
Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes
Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust
Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
Read More
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals