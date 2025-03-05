All Bengals

Free Agency Rumors: Possible Bengals Target Nick Bolton Not Expected to Have 'Robust' Market

The Bengals will likely add a linebacker in free agency.

James Rapien

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — One possible Bengals free agent target isn't expected to be in high demand when the legal tampering period begins next week.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, who some believe is an ideal target for the Bengals in free agency, "won't have the robust market many anticipated" according to Chad Forbes.

Bolton had 106 tackles (11 for loss), six passes defensed and three sacks for the Chiefs last season. Pro Football Focus projects him to get a four-year contract worth $60 million.

Here's what PFF wrote about the soon-to-be 25-year-old:

"Bolton has been a staple at the middle linebacker spot almost from day one. Bolton is a bit stiff when flipping his hips and can get picked on at times in coverage, but he is an absolute bruiser coming forward in the run game."

It would be shocking to see the Bengals spend that kind of money on a linebacker in free agency. Now, if he isn't as in demand as expected, Cincinnati would probably be open to the idea of pairing Bolton with Logan Wilson in the middle of the Bengals' defense.

The Bengals will certainly be in the market for linebacker help. Germaine Pratt requested a trade last month and Akeem Davis-Gaither is scheduled to become a free agent.

