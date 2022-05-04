Could Bengals Pursue Veteran Cornerback That's Currently on Chopping Block?

CINCINNATI — The Giants are expected to release cornerback James Bradberry if they can't find a trade partner for him this week according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

Would the Bengals be interested in Bradberry if he hits the open market?

The veteran is expected to be released, so Cincinnati wouldn't have to give up an asset to land him. The 28-year-old is still playing at a high level, but the Giants would save over $12 million in cap space by moving on from him.

Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants last season, finishing with 47 tackles and four interceptions.

The Bengals addressed their secondary in the draft by adding safety Dax Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't be interested in Bradberry.

Cincinnati still has roughly $15 million in cap room, which means they could make a run at the veteran if he does get released in the coming days.

